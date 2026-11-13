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Falls Church OKs seizing e-motos driving illegally on sidewalks and trails
By Scott McCaffrey,7 days ago
E-motorcycles caught driving illegally on sidewalks, trails and streets in Falls Church can now be seized by local police. City Council members on Nov. 9 voted 7-0 on the new enforcement power following a public hearing that attracted no speakers pro or con. The decision came after months of bubbling concerns about a small group of riders causing mayhem on trails and other areas.
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