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Traveling With Older Relatives: Practical Ways to Make Family Trips Safer and More Comfortable
By ForSomethingMore,7 days ago
Traveling with older relatives can be one of the most meaningful ways to spend time together, but it often requires more thought than simply adding another person to the itinerary. Mobility, balance, medications, transportation, fatigue, and access to help can all affect how comfortable and realistic a trip feels. The...