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Gold Price Today: $3,888 Friday on PPI Day After a 13-Month Low, Bull $3,963, Bear $3,800
By Tobi Opeyemi Amure,7 days ago
Updated 13 November 2026, 13:30 GMT, as the US producer price data came out. Spot gold was at $3,888.50 an ounce, up 0.31 percent on the day (Kitco, 8:30 a.m. ET). On Thursday it fell to $3,852, its lowest since October 2025 (FXStreet). US October producer prices rose 0.3 percent on the month, a touch below the 0.4 percent forecast, but the annual rate of 6.5 percent was the highest since November 2022 (Bureau of Labor Statistics). Verdict: the report gives gold no reason to extend the bounce and none to break Thursday’s low; the Fed’s December decision is still the driver. Reference levels: $3,963 above, $3,800 below.