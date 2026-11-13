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Kalshi Says Trump Jr. Advisory Split Followed Months of Conflict-of-Interest Talks
By Abdelaziz Fathi,7 days ago
Prediction market operator Kalshi has ended its advisory agreement with Donald Trump Jr. after his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, increased its investment in rival Polymarket, bringing an end to a relationship that began in January 2025. Kalshi confirmed the separation on November 12, saying the decision was mutual and...