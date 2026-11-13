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Talarico strives to make Trump the 'most productive of any presidency in American history'
By Associated Press / NBC News,7 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Fresh off the best electoral performance in half a century, Democratic officials and strategists converged on Denver Thursday to plot a further course for the party and revel in their gains. The two-day What's Next conference, hosted by a new group called Majority Democrats, was put on politicos' calendars months ago as another stepping stone as the party charted its way out of its post-2024 political wilderness.