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Romeoville man charged after Naperville police discover machine gun
By WSPYNEWS,5 days ago
A Romeoville man is facing several charges after Naperville police say they found a machine gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday. Officers pulled over 22-year-old Emilio Leon near Washington Street and Aurora Avenue. After smelling cannabis, officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found a firearm equipped with a conversion device that allows it to function as a machine gun. Police also say officers found additional ammunition and cannabis.