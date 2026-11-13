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Monkey bread is a perfect sweet treat to feed a crowd. How to make it
7 days ago
Also called puzzle bread and pull-apart bread, monkey bread features small pieces of dough that are coated with cinnamon and sugar and baked in a buttery, brown sugar sauce. There are also savory versions of monkey bread, including iterations where the dough is dipped in garlic butter and baked with loads of cheese. This sweet version takes just minutes to assemble and requires very few ingredients, making it an excellent option for breakfast, brunch (and even dessert) for family, friends and houseguests.