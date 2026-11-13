undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
From Classic Types To Speedball Sprinters: Assessing The First-Crop Sires On Show At Goffs
By Brian Sheerin,5 days ago
The stallion group responsible for this year's first-crop foals is unusually strong. Buyers will get the first opportunity to catch a glimpse of foals by top-class middle-distance horses City Of Troy and Auguste Rodin to brilliant milers like Charyn and even speedball sprinters such as Big Evs and Vandeek at the November Foal Sale at Goffs next week.