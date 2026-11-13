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Microsoft outage disrupts email and other services for second day
By Scripps News Group,7 days ago
Microsoft is continuing to investigate widespread connectivity issues affecting Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook. The company initially reported on Thursday that users in the Americas were experiencing problems accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods. Microsoft later said the disruption may be worldwide. Microsoft said several of its popular...