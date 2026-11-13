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Sweetwater County Arrests: November 12 – November 13, 2026
7 days ago
All those who are named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 4 a.m. to 4 a.m. on the dates shown at the top of the page.
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