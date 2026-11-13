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Wisconsin joins lawsuit against Hims & Hers over alleged privacy, billing practices
By Heather Poltrock,7 days ago
(WSAW) - Wisconsin has joined a lawsuit accusing telehealth provider Hims & Hers Health Inc. of sharing consumers’ sensitive health information with advertisers and misleading customers about billing and subscription cancellations, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Friday. Attorney General Josh Kaul joined the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys...