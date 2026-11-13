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Investigating Simple Pendulum Oscillations: Theory and Experiment
By Information for authors,7 days ago
This study presents a mathematical and experimental examination of how the number of oscillations of a simple pendulum can be estimated over a specified time interval. The effective pendulum length is taken as the distance from the point of suspension to the centre of the spherical bob. When the measured thread length ends at the upper surface of the bob, the bob radius is added to obtain the effective length. Four experimental configurations (Set A, Set B, Set C, and Set D) with different thread lengths were compared with the theoretical predictions. The measured mean times showed percentage differences of 5.70%, 1.55%, 1.065%, and 0.815%, respectively, indicating reasonable agreement between the experimental observations and theoretical values.