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A NIGHT OF MISSED OPPORTUNITIES: GIANTS WATCH FOURTH-QUARTER LEAD DISAPPEAR IN HEARTBREAKING LOSS TO COMMANDERS
By Randy Zellea,4 days ago
New York had the lead, the defensive turnovers and an opportunity to take control of the NFC East. But when the game was on the line, the Giants couldn’t deliver. There are losses throughout an NFL season that are difficult to accept. Then there are losses that leave you wondering how a game that appeared to be there for the taking could possibly slip away.