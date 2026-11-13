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Letter to the Editor: Dr. Tim Hill reflects on the Doane Forward process
4 days ago
After more than 23 years at Doane, I am leaving at the end of the semester to pursue an opportunity out of state. As one might imagine, leaving after so long brings with it some powerfully mixed emotions. Next week, I would like to spend a few column-inches reflecting on what I will miss. Before I can do that, however, I need to comment on the failures of administrative decision-making that are pushing me out the door. My hope is that this sparks more conversation, such that faculty and staff do not simply accept successive rounds of budget prioritization as the new normal. I fear that if they do, Doane will, in the name of balancing spreadsheets, slowly give up everything that has made its academic life expansive and liberating for students and faculty alike.