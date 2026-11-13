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Sport or not?
By Lillian Blank,4 days ago
Multiple times throughout my life, I have heard people questioning what exactly counts as a sport. I have honestly questioned it myself. One thing that I have always noticed is that Dance and Cheer are almost always discredited. The thing is that they are sports. There are three main things that make up a sport – and not using a ball isn’t one, because what about track and cross country – skill, physical strain/exercise and competition.