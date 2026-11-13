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Virginia Man Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun at Driver During Road Rage Incident in Montgomery County
By MCS Staff,5 days ago
A 58-year-old Loudoun County, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault following an alleged road rage incident in Montgomery County last month. According to Montgomery County Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at approximately 8:53am in the area of Barnesville Road and Conoy Road. Investigators determined that an adult female driver had passed a black Nissan Pathfinder operated by David Anderson, 58, who allegedly became irritated and began following her vehicle.
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