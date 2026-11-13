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McKees Rocks Career Offender Sentenced to More Than Twelve and a Half Years in Prison for Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Firearm
5 days ago
(Pittsburgh, PA) United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced yesterday that a resident of McKees Rocks has been sentenced in federal court to 151 months of imprisonment on his conviction of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.