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Seasonal depression survival guide
By Elizabeth Stratton,4 days ago
As we approach the winter season and the end of the year, I, along with many other people, are beginning to experience something really awesome called seasonal depression. With the 5 p.m. sunsets and ungodly cold wind messing up my bangs, at this time of year, there’s literally nothing to smile about. This is why us gloomy folk need to find ways to bring joy into our lives, so allow me to share my tricks with you, so you can survive seasonal depression.