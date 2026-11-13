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Fall Festival of winds
By Evelyn Vanek,4 days ago
On Saturday, Oct.31, the Doane Concert Band (DCB) hosted its 34th Fall Festival of Winds. This event is an honor band, auditioned for and attended by high school students from all across Nebraska. The day-long marathon of rehearsals culminates in an evening concert opened by the DCB but mainly featuring the high school musicians: the Festival Band and Honor Band. This year, the DCB played “El Camino Real” by Alfred Reed, and seeing the awed expressions of the nearly 200 high school students when we finished was an incredible feeling. It made our months of practice on that piece feel so much more special and important.