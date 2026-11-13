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Kristallnacht commemoration focuses on lessons of the Holocaust
By KATERYNA KOPYLCHAK kkopylchak@cjn.org,4 days ago
Community members gathered on Nov. 9 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike to commemorate Kristallnacht and discuss the importance of Holocaust education in preventing hatred. Holly Hollingsworth, executive director of the Ohio Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission, participated in a conversation with Lindsay Friedman, education director...
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