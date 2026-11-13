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Ford Recalls 330 Bronco SUVs Over Wipers That Can Fall Off
By TTAC News Staff,4 days ago
According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) report, a loose nut on the driver-side wiper arm can let the wiper detach entirely. Lose the driver-side wiper, and you lose visibility in rain or snow, which is where a wiper is supposed to earn its keep. NHTSA's consequence language is blunt about the stakes: reduced driver visibility in certain weather conditions "increasing the risk of a crash."