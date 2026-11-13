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Legendary Warhammer Sculptor & Artist Aly Morrison Passes Away
7 days ago
More sad news for Warhammer fans this week: the legendary artist and sculptor Aly Morrison has passed away. Aly Morrison (Image from Perry Miniatures) Aly Morrison had a huge hand in shaping the look of Warhammer on the tabletop and was probably most well-known for his work on the Warhammer Fantasy Battles range throughout the years. Many folks will remember classics like the Marauder Giant, his Dwarfen Slayers, Orcs, Chaos Warriors and more.