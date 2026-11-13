undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rhoden Takes Credit for Property Tax Cuts in Six Counties, Downplays Sales Tax Hike Needed to Pay for Homeowner Break
By Cory Allen Heidelberger,4 days ago
On Monday, Governor Larry Rhoden cheered himself and the six counties who have taken him up on his 2026 Senate Bill 96, enacted now in SDCL 10‑52B‑10. SB 96 allows counties to impose a new sales tax, up to 0.5%, the proceeds of which the counties may use exclusively to lower property taxes on owner-occupied homes.
2