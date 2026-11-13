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Voters Reject Rhoden’s Sales Tax Hike in Two Counties; Two More Counties Vote Nov. 17!
By Cory Allen Heidelberger,7 days ago
Governor Rhoden may have gotten six county commissions to adopt his sales-tax-for-property-tax swap, but in two counties that have put the 2026 SB 96 optional tax to a public vote, public voters have lived up to spring polling and said cutting property tax for homeowners isn’t worth raising sales tax on everybody: