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Pochettino Manchester United Manager Deal Confirmed as Club Seeks Rescue
By Edward Perovic,7 days ago
The Pochettino Manchester United manager appointment is officially a reality, ending a decade of speculation and handing the Argentine one of the steepest rescue missions in European football. Manchester United confirmed on Friday that Mauricio Pochettino will take over as the club’s new men’s head coach starting November 18 on a two-and-a-half-year contract running through 2029.