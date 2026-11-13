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THE BLADE SPARES NONE / THE HURRICANE: Arrow Blu-ray Set Delivers A One-Two Punch Of Nora Miao
By Charles Bruce,7 days ago
The Blade Spares None and The Hurricane both make their debut on Blu with the new limited edition two disc set from Arrow video. The set is a showcase for Golden Harvest and star Nora Miao, who was one of the original early stars for the production company after its launch in the 1970s. Despite not having a background in martial arts, Miao went on to star in a large number of kung fu films, most notably opposite Bruce Lee in The Big Boss, Fits of Fury and The Way of The Dragon. She even appeared alongside Jackie Chan in The New Fist Of Fury. Both The Blade Spares None and The Hurricane feature vibrant new 2K restorations from Fortune Star and newly translated English subtitles.