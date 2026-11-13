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Daniel Jones: Quarterback Reacts to Colts’ Trade Deadline Strategy
By Dr. Jerry Doby,4 days ago
NFL Trade Deadline Leaves Teams Charting New Territory. The NFL trade deadline consistently serves as one of the most volatile checkpoints of the professional sports calendar. As the cutoff passed, the Indianapolis Colts dominated front-office discussions with notable roster maneuvers that sent clear signals across the league. In the aftermath of the transactions, quarterback Daniel Jones addressed the roster shakeup, providing an honest window into how locker rooms absorb major institutional shifts in real time.