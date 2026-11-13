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Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott’s Gritty Historical Thriller Taboo Surges Back as a Streaming Sensation
By Dr. Jerry Doby,4 days ago
Nearly a decade after its moody, mud-soaked debut on television screens, the grim historical action thriller Taboo has found a massive second life on streaming. Co-created by and starring Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy and executive produced by visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott, the eight-part limited series has re-emerged as a major streaming hit according to reporting from Screen Rant.