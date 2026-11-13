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Addition of Tatjana Smith Could Be a Game-Changer for Dutch Medley Relay
By John Lohn - Editor-in-Chief,7 days ago
Addition of Tatjana Smith Could Be a Game-Changer for Dutch Medley Relay. The announcement by Tatjana Smith that she was changing her sporting nationality from South Africa to the Netherlands was a major surprise earlier this week. A four-time Olympic medalist, and two-time Olympic champion, Smith is moving on from a country that does not possess a strong record of supporting its athletes, and will join a Dutch program that has high hopes for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.