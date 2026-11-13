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DC Reveals Unconventional Justice League Lineup for Arctic Attack Special
By Dr. Jerry Doby,4 days ago
A Fresh Dynamic Takes Over DC’s Premier Superhero Unit. DC Comics is taking a bold detour from standard team-building conventions. In an upcoming high-stakes one-shot, Justice League: Arctic Attack Special, longtime Amazonian hero Donna Troy steps into the leadership chair to assemble an unconventional squad geared specifically toward sub-zero warfare, according to reporting from Screen Rant.