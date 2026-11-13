undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Francis Lawrence Sees Fresh Path for Keanu Reeves’ Constantine 2 Following DC Studios Shakeup
By Dr. Jerry Doby,4 days ago
Nearly two decades after Keanu Reeves first brought the cynical exorcist John Constantine to the silver screen, director Francis Lawrence believes the long-stalled sequel may finally have life. Following executive restructuring at DC Studios that saw co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran step down, Lawrence revealed that the creative team possesses a completed script and renewed optimism for the supernatural comic adaptation.