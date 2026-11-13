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Young Thug and Birdman Officially Dismissed From 2015 Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooting Lawsuit
By Dr. Jerry Doby,4 days ago
A high-profile civil legal battle that has shadowed hip-hop headlines for nearly a decade has reached a major resolution. As reported by Billboard, both Young Thug and Cash Money Records co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams have been dismissed from a civil lawsuit stemming from the April 2015 shooting targeting Lil Wayne’s tour bus in Atlanta.