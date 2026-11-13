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Stephen King Officially Reveals His Next Novel Title ‘Anything for Holly’
By Dr. Jerry Doby,4 days ago
Stephen King Prepares to Close the Book on Holly Gibney. Literary icon Stephen King is officially ready to close the chapter on one of his most beloved recurring characters. During an appearance on the horror podcast Talking Scared, King revealed that the title of his next major novel will be Anything for Holly, which is slated to arrive in 2027 and serve as a definitive farewell to private investigator Holly Gibney, as initially reported by Collider.