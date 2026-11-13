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Student Stabs Teacher, Two Classmates at MO Middle School
By Tribune Content Agency,5 days ago
WARRENTON — A student injured two other students and a teacher in a stabbing Thursday at a middle school here, authorities said. The Warrenton Police Department said one student was airlifted to a hospital, and the teacher taken by ambulance. Both were in serious condition just after being stabbed, but the student improved in the afternoon, authorities said. The third student, the school district superintendent’s son, was stabbed in the hand.