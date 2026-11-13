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Miranda and Joe Walker on Faith, Mentorship and The Breakthrough Experience
By Carol Moda,7 days ago
When I sat down with Miranda and Joe Walker at Gigi’s Music Cafe in Sunrise, I wanted to know what they meant by a breakthrough. Miranda talked about the person carrying an idea for a business or a talent they haven’t put to use. Joe talked about the person trying to get back on their feet after a setback. Both came back to the same thing: the difference it makes to have someone in your corner.