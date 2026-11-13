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Data Analytics: The Next Clinical Skill Every EMS Leader Must Master
By Alexander D. Hall, NREMT,4 days ago
Most EMS professionals associate clinical excellence with a paramedic who can recognize a STEMI, perform a high-quality CPR procedure, and handle difficult intubations under stressful conditions. These scenarios clearly illustrate excellent clinical skills of an EMS provider. There is another skill which is becoming just as important to the future of emergency medical services—data analytics. Even though data analytics sounds like something that belongs to an IT department, not an EMS agency, any decision regarding patient care, staffing, deployment, quality improvement efforts, and budget allocations would benefit greatly from objective data.