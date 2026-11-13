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2 arrested in Ramona insurance fraud investigation
By City News Service,7 days ago
Two people were awaiting word on possible criminal charges Friday following their arrests in connection with an alleged insurance fraud scheme in Ramona. Detectives assigned to the Ramona Sheriff's Substation, deputies from the Lakeside Substation, and Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail personnel collaborated around 5 a.m. Thursday to serve multiple search warrants concurrently throughout the county, including a storefront in the 4200 block of El Cajon Boulevard in San Diego and a home in the 100 block of Hope Street in Ramona, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
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