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Farm-to-Food Bank Programs Reduce Food Waste and Feed the Hungry
By Jodi Helmer,4 days ago
Discover two North Carolina farm-to-food bank programs ensuring food reaches the kitchens of hungry families instead of being thrown out. Not all the food grown on North Carolina farms makes it to supermarket shelves. Oversized sweetpotatoes, misshapen watermelons and tomatoes with cosmetic blemishes can be rejected by retailers despite being just as nutritious as their picture-perfect counterparts. When fresh food gets rejected, it often ends up in the landfill.
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