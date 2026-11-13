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In brief: ‘Earle Meets World’ renewed for season 2 and more
By ABC Audio,7 days ago
Earle Meets World is coming back for season 2. Netflix has renewed the reality series that follows influencer Alix Earle and her family for a sophomore season. The streaming service posted a video to social media to announce the news. In the video, Earle makes herself at home in the Netflix office building. “Alix, you know this is someone’s office, right?” an employee at the company asks her after she’s already dumped out a box of her belongings. While there’s no word on when the new episodes will debut, the post says it is “coming back to Netflix soon.” …