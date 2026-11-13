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Cold start today with a good-looking afternoon ahead
By Jacob Cook,4 days ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma! T. Temperatures outside right now are on the colder side; most of us are dealing with the lower 40s this morning. The temperatures by the afternoon will make a run into the low 60s across the region before some cloud cover builds in by the latter portions of the day. Heading into tonight, temperatures will cool down once again, and tomorrow morning will likely be cooler than it is today. We’ll see lows in the low 40s and upper 30s tomorrow across the region, but by the afternoon tomorrow, some could be seeing the leading edge of our next weather maker bringing along some showers and possible storms. Nothing seems to be too concerning other than some rain as of right now; we’ll likely see more widespread coverage on Saturday night extending into some portions of Sunday.