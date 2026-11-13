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Travel destinations, creators launch alliance against AI generated content
By Linda Fox,4 days ago
Steller, a platform linking creator content with travel planning, has unveiled the Human Verified Content Alliance (HVCA), supported by a number of destinations. The alliance, which said it counts Discover Puerto Rico, Visit Idaho and New Mexico True among founding members alongside 50 creators, aims to ensure authentic content for travelers.