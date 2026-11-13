undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Apple TV Officially Breathes New Life Into Christopher Nolan’s 10/10 Sci-Fi Movie
By Shrishty Mishra,4 days ago
Director Christopher Nolan is arguably the most beloved filmmaker on the planet. From reinventing the superhero genre with The Dark Knight trilogy to filming with 70 mm IMAX cameras in his latest The Odyssey, the director brings pure spectacle to the big screen and mind-bending stories. This year, with the Matt Damon-led feature, he captured the attention of millions across the world and presented his own version of Homer’s poem.