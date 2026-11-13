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AC Milan, Cardinale refuses to give up and raises the stakes: a new holding company puts down roots in Milan, spanning sport and entertainment
4 days ago
He has 30 years' experience in sport and heads the Big 12, one of the most important leagues in American NCAA college basketball. His appointment will not affect AC Milan's management structure. Massimo Calvelli remains firmly in place as chief executive. AC Milan and the city of Milan will become...