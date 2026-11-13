undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
An exceptional summer awaits Barcelona: an American invasion and 300 million euros to revive the Camp Nou
By Karim Malim,4 days ago
Between the search for new markets to strengthen the brand and securing the financing needed to complete the stadium, the Catalan club is moving on two fronts, each no less important than the other, according to what was revealed by the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo". Barcelona are putting the United...