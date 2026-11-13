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With an American agreement: Manchester United officially announce the start of Pochettino's tenure
By Loai Mohamed,4 days ago
The English club confirmed, in an official statement today, Friday, that they had struck an agreement with the United States Soccer Federation to release Pochettino and his backroom staff from the national team once their commitments end. United kept the contract details under wraps, but British press reports had earlier...