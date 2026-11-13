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"Dignity is not up for negotiation": a fiery message reveals the secret behind Hamed Hamdan's absence from the Palestine national team
By Karim Malim,7 days ago
Palestine take on Iran in a friendly on Saturday in Iraq, with both sides using the fixture to sharpen up for upcoming commitments. Head coach Ihab Abu Jazar's squad has drawn plenty of attention, mainly for who's missing. The most notable absentee is Pyramids player Hamed Hamdan, alongside Zamalek's Adam Kayed and Zed's Wajdi Nabhan.