undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'We have to deliver' - USL President Paul McDonough on promotion-relegation plans and why more clubs could be forced out
By Tom Hindle,7 days ago
After years of dysfunction, the USL is intent on making a stronger model to build towards promotion and relegation. For years, the United Soccer League grew rapidly. Keeping its clubs on solid ground proved harder. That expansion brought successes, with clubs growing rapidly and expanding their fan bases. It also...