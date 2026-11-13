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Donnarumma’s poor run continues with Italy: a flop on the night of the Azzurri’s revival, but what will Mancini do against Belgium?
By Emanuele Tramacere,4 days ago
WHAT A MISTAKE - Italy come from behind to beat France 3-1, lifting confidence and morale across Italian football. It is an important victory for Roberto Mancini too. He has won back the Italian public after the controversy over his departure from the national team and move to Saudi Arabia, and brought fans back on this team's side.