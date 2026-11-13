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Kansas City health departments urge vaccinations ahead of holiday gatherings
By Sarah Motter,4 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City-area health departments are urging residents to get updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines ahead of holiday gatherings as flu activity increases nationally. The Mid-America Regional Council says local health officials are encouraging vaccination for those ages 6 months and older. Residents should check with...
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