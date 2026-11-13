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Conte snubbed by Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan: was it the right decision, and does he need to lower his sights, or have they made a mistake?
By Gianluca Minchiotti,7 days ago
What is Antonio Conte thinking right now? Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick and are turning to Mauricio Pochettino. Juventus have backed Luciano Spalletti despite a poor start to the season, though they seem inclined to turn to Simone Inzaghi in the future. AC Milan have placed complete faith in Ruben Amorim through Gerry Cardinale, a decision vindicated by their climb up the league table. Italy are shining under Roberto Mancini and have even beaten France.